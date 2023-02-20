Everyone dreams of a job which gives them the best salary with attractive perks and job security. Many of us spend all our lives looking for that perfect job offer. Would you ever imagine declining a job offer that pays you a starting salary of Rs 4 lakh per month with huge perks like holiday travel and the option to work as per your comfort? Seems like the dream job we just mentioned, right? You will be surprised to know that such an offer exists and yet, there are no takers for the job.

According to The Sun, the advertisement is for the role of an offshore rigger, based in the North Sea just off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland. An offshore rig is a sizable structure on or in the water that is used to drill wells, extract and refine oil and gas, and store it until it can be transported to land.

Those hired for this position would be sent out to the offshore rig for a period of one to six months at a time, and they would receive a base salary of Rs 36,000 per day for working 12 hours per day, recruitment firm MDE Consultants said. If the working person stays here for 2 years and completes 2 shifts of 6-6 months each, then the salary will touch £95,420 i.e. around Rs 1 crore. Till now, the names of the people who offered this job are not known, but the advertisement is claiming that the firm is a big player in the energy market. Also, holiday pay for the role sits at Rs 3,877 per day, and up to one week of sick cover is available.

However, before you plan to join and start packing your bags, let us tell you that this job, despite all the perks, is not for everyone. Your technical and safety training must include BOSIET (Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training), FOET (Further Offshore Emergency Training), CA-EBS (Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System), and OGUK Medical training, among others. Although the job was posted 24 days ago, applications are still being accepted for the five open positions, which means that people are not applying for the job and it seems that there are no takers.

