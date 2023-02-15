Companies have been giving people the most bizarre opportunities that you can’t even think of. A German company has recently offered a position for a “cannabis sommelier.” The salary they are willing to shell out might want to make you apply for it. Deemed “the most intoxicating job” in the world, the position of cannabis tester will get you a salary of up to £88,000 (Rs 88 lakhs roughly).

The Sun reported that the company claims that it is looking for a cannabis expert, in order to check the quality of its products. Cologne-based company Cannamedical sells medicinal Cannabis to German pharmacies, and they want an employee who can “smell, feel and smoke” the product. CEO David Henn revealed to the tabloid that this was being done to continuously monitor the standards of their growers in the sourcing countries, namely Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia and Denmark. “Here in Germany, he should also check the quality of the material delivered,” he revealed.

The company was flooded with applications for the odd job, but it isn’t as simple as people think. The man who will be hired needs to already be a cannabis patient and have a licence to smoke weed legally in Germany.

Karl Lauterbach, Germany’s health minister, was in the headlines last year as he proposed cannabis legalisation for “recreational uses”. He unveiled the proposal to decriminalise possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis and allow the sale of the substance to adults. If it were to happen, then Germany would become the second European country to legalise the plant after Malta.

A survey presented by the official revealed that about 40 lakh adults use cannabis in Germany. Several countries have decriminalised cannabis over the course of the past several years including the Netherlands and Portugal, which took the step in 2001.

This isn’t the first time a cannabis-smoking job has gone viral on the internet. In 2019, an American company posted a position to smoke cannabis every day and the pay offered was £3000 (about Rs 3 lakhs) a month.

Several such jobs like a mattress tester or an online buyer have been making the headlines from time to time.

