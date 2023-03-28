Kanch Mandir or the Temple of Glass is a famous Jain temple in Indore. The temple was built by Sir Seth Hukumchand Jain. Although temples are symbols of spirituality, this temple is also known for its amazing architecture, texture, and beauty. The temple’s grandeur makes it an attractive tourist spot as well.

It recently completed 110 years of its establishment. The entire interior of this temple is made of glass. From the roof to pillars, doors, windows, and chandeliers everything is made of glass, which was imported from Belgium and the artisans who made it came from Iran.

People from different communities visit this temple and admire its beauty with darshan. According to reports, the construction of the temple was started in 1913 by Sir Seth Hukumchand of Indore. The idol of Lord Shantinath is made of black marble, and Adinath and Chandraprabhu are made of white marble.

In a recent interview Naresh Jain, the manager of the Kanch Mandir, said that 110 years ago, the glass was imported from Belgium for the construction of the temple, and it was crafted by Iranian artisans. Cement has not been used in any way in the construction of this temple, rather the whole temple has been connected with lime. The Tirthankara idols in the main Garbhagriha are flanked on both sides by mirrors, so their reflections can be seen infinite times.

Seth Hukumchand was given the title of ‘Sir’ by the British. He also shared that Seth Hukumchand was also called the Cotton King. And has built many other grand temples. He built a mansion at Itwaria Bazar, which is called Shish Mahal and adjacent to it the Kanch Ka Mandir. Shish Mandir is also elegantly built using white stone. The temple looks like a medieval mansion from the outside, complete with a shikhara and a covered balcony.

At the Kanch Mandir, many Jain festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm. On Sugandh Dashami, special mandalas made of rice powder in a variety of colours are created. Even though it is celebrated at other Indore Jain temples, collective kshamavani, or the festival of forgiveness, is organised here as a central institution. Apart from this, on the occasion of the annual Ratha Yatra, a golden palaki is taken out from here.

