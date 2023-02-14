Madhura Rao, a food law and policy PhD candidate at Maastricht University, recently shared a photo of her sumptuous-looking meal on Twitter. Well, it doesn’t end here. Rao also asked her followers to guess which region of India she was in based on the meal on her plate. Desi Twitter loves a good challenge, of course. People posted their best guesses in the thread, and it led to an unexpected outcome. After quickly going through the comments section, one could see the unifying factors of India’s diverse culinary landscape.

The photograph featured a leaf-wrapped delicacy, a richly spiced, chunky side dish, a bowl of green curry, and white noodle-like strands. “Looking at this picture, can you guess which part of India I’m currently in?" she tweeted alongside the picture. Take a look here.

The image sparked a lively discussion about the similarities between regional Indian cuisines. The dish looked similar to many people from all across the country. While some guessed Kerala and Karnataka based on the white rice flour noodles, others said it seemed like a dish from West Bengal or some Northeast Indian region. A few guesses even placed the cuisine in Maharashtra and Punjab!

“This looks very close to idiyappam from Kerala, but it could be a variant from another state," one user said.

Another commented, “The leaf envelope in Bengal would be Machher Paturi (fish baked in leaf) and in Maharashtra/Gujarat patrani machhi."

“I’m thinking Northeast," said one, while other guesses simply said “Punjab" and “Patiala".

It’s clear from the replies that similar-looking dishes are cooked in different states, no matter what the region. What’s even more interesting is how different cuisines in the country have dishes that involve steaming or cooking something wrapped inside big leaves.

Madhura finally revealed the answer. She said, “Mangalore it is! On the plate you see muudo (rice cake steamed in screw pine leaves), shevai (rice noodles), chicken sukka (stir-fried chicken with lots of fresh coconut and spices), and coriander-based chicken curry. Hell of a welcome meal, this one :’)”

The Twitter thread definitely showed the unity in the variety of foodstuffs made in India.

