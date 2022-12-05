This London Tattoo Studio is Offering Free Removal of Kanye West Tattoos, Here's Why

People who have tattoos on their bodies may later regret getting them as concerns about the tattoo begin to set in. While some people may live with it by concealing it, many look for ways to get the tattoo(s) removed. A tattoo studio in London is offering free laser removal of Kayne West’s tattoos after the American rapper’s recent antisemitism tattoos glorifying Adolf Hitler.

On Instagram, NAAMA Studios, a laser tattoo removal facility in Central London, declared that it will not charge its customers to have tattoos of the rapper removed. The studio stated in the post that was captioned, Yeezy come, yeezy go. Got a Kanye West tattoo? Tag us.” The initial post the studio made about this initiative featured a photo of a man folding his arms and displaying a tattoo that reads “Bye.” The text over the image posted on November 15 read, “We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free.”

The caption of the second post, which was a reel, showing a customer getting Kanye’s tattoo removed read, “When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience. If you want a change, we’re here to help.”

According to CNN, the Kanye tattoo removal concept was part of the studio’s ongoing “Second Chances” project, which provides free laser tattoo removal to customers with gang tattoos, hate symbols, or any other traumatizing or triggering tattoos.

Kanye has been under fire for his antisemitic remarks. The rapper has drawn much criticism, jeopardizing his substantial collaborations with brands. Adidas terminated ties with Kanye West last month just after the rapper went on an anti-Semitic Twitter rant. GAP and Balenciaga also broke ties with him in the aftermath of his controversial remarks.

