Surviving in the modern world can be quite a task. There are bills to pay and things to figure out about day-to-day life. So, when Daniel Shellabarger AKA Suelo, grew tired of it, he decided to throw in the towel and live out the next decade and a half in a cave. Appearing on Only Human, Suelo described why he choose to live out the modern caveman’s dream and what it was like. He even shared that he went cashless and was quite content with the turn of events for him. For Suelo, one might think it was paying rent that drove the home-dweller to be a caveman. But there was something much deeper behind his decision.

Suelo shared that he was severely depressed due to his modern life. In fact, it got to the point where he considered taking his own life. So, once he adopted his nomadic lifestyle, he found freedom and a way out of his depression.

The decision first came in the mid-90s when Suelo decided to pack up his old rented life and move into a cave near Moab in Utah. There he lived on leftovers that he found in bins, roadkill, and the vegetation he grew by himself near his cave. He never had food stamps or any other form of governmental support. That was a part of him giving up modern life. Though he did use a library computer to write his blog. Then came the big decision. The decision of moving permanently to the cave. It did not happen until 2009. That was when Daniel Shellabarger abandoned all his possessions. That included his cash.

“I took money out of my pocket and went to a phone booth in Pennsylvania and I put it on top and I figured somebody will take it," he said. “When I did it it was really mystical to me, I walked out and it just felt like freedom like warm water was pouring over my head. And I just felt like wow I feel completely comfortable and completely free I feel like I’m at home and it doesn’t matter where I am I feel like I’m at home."

Yet, the modern world pulled Daniel Shellabarger back in 2016. It was not for something he desired out of modern life. Suelo had to make a return to help look after his elderly parents.

