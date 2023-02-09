An old video of a girl from Mangaluru, Aadi Swaroopa, who became a viral sensation for her exceptional writing skills, has begun doing the rounds on the internet once again. For those unaware, the youngster is ambidextrous and can use both her hands to write at the same time. In the re-shared video, Aadi Swaroopa puts her rare skills to display as she holds white chalk in both her hands before she begins to write on the green board. If this wasn’t enough, the young girl then flaunts her reverse writing skills without any decrease in her speed.

Besides this, Swaroopa can also quickly manage to write in opposite directions or complete two separate sentences at the same time. The Twitter user who re-shared the old clip revealed that the girl can write in 11 different styles. She has already bagged a world record for writing the most number of words using both her hands simultaneously in a minute. Aadi Swaroopa has also made her way to India Book of Records for her exceptional visual memory. “She is ‘Aadi Swaroopa’ from Mangalore. She can write in 11 different styles. Both Parts of her brain function at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing! This Skill is Known as Ambidexterity.” Take a look at the video here:

She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different style. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing!This Skill is Known as Ambidexterityhttps://t.co/n3p0LtLksT pic.twitter.com/31g58QrDlb — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) February 5, 2023

The video has collected more than 56,000 likes and over 3.2 million views on the micro-blogging site. Not only internet users but even celebrities have been mind-blown by the young girl’s rare quality. Actress Elli AvrRam while reacting to the clip called it, “Wow incredible!”

Wow incredible!!!— Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Phenomenal talent.”

Phenomenal talent— Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (@SandhuYuvraj_1) February 6, 2023

Another added, “Amazing, this is much more than ambidexterity, there’s such close coordination between the two hands in completing two parts of a task, astounding.”

Amazing, this is much more than ambidextrity, there's such close coordination between the two hands in completing two parts of a task, astounding.— nojam (@nojam696002721) February 6, 2023

One more joined, “Absolutely astonishing. This daughter is a wonder gene. God Bless her for a huge successful life.”

Absolutely astonishing. This daughter is a wonder gene. God Bless her for a huge successful LIFE— R.Subramanian (@maniradhi) February 6, 2023

In a previous interaction with ANI, the young girl revealed that she loves to sing and perform mimicry as well. Aadi Swaroopa can write in English and Kannada simultaneously. “I can write in English, and Kannada at the same time. I also do mimicry, and singing,” she told the news agency. Moreover, she also holds a record for pulling off a writing speed of about 45 words per minute using both her hands.

Isn’t it amazing?

