This Mother-son Duo Reacting To Met Gala Outfits Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

The biggest fashion festival is back and this time the theme may cause claws to come out. Literally and figuratively. Yes, we are talking about the Met Gala! Vogue’s annual fashion spectacle at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is held on the first Monday of May every year. We’ve seen celebrities appear in some of their most viral outfits over the years. For example, Katy Perry dressed as a gigantic cheeseburger and Kim Kardashian sported Marilyn Monroe’s legendary “Happy Birthday" gown.

But today, we are not here to discuss the celebrity’s outfits. We are here to let you know how a mother rates this fashion carnival’s outfits. A video wherein a mother-son duo is reacting to outfits has gone viral. Ansh Dhote recently posted a video in which he recorded his mother’s reaction to the Met Gala outfits. The video shows the boy showing different celebrities and his mother reacting to it. Just as other people find this fashion strange, Ansh’s mother also found it very strange.

Though the entire reaction of Ansh’s mother was in Marathi the comments made in English and Hindi were hilarious. Ansh starts the video by saying, “Mom reacting to MetGala 2023 outfit.” Seeing the first outfit, she says that it looks fine, but she did not enjoy seeing it. Then she makes fun of the next outfit. Talking about Gigi Hadid’s outfit, she says, “She is looking elegant.” Later, she makes fun of the celebrity wearing a cat’s outfit. Then comes Aalia Bhatt, to which she says, “She is a cutie pie.” After that, she also compares an outfit with a well of death and a mosquito net.

The viral video has been viewed by around 3 lakh people within just a few days and the comments section has been filled with hilarious reactions. One of the users even asked Anshe to add subtitles next time. The other one commented, “Love your mom.” Because the video was loved so much, Ansh posted part 2 of the video.

