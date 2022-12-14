This Mum’s Holiday Planning Email is Viral and Now Everyone Wants to Be Adopted By Her

Christmas holidays are a special time in the US. Everyone is visiting their family, the calendars are often all booked. Mostly, the celebrations are elaborative and this Twitter user’s post is just a proof. US-based writer Khalid El Khatib shared a screenshot from his mom’s email and it shows how his mother had scheduled a week full of activities and meals leading up to Christmas. The email detailed plans for activities like manicures, bourbon tasting. There are also menu options for each meal. The email also asked other family members to share their input on the holiday planning.

“My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week," read the caption.

As per the email, the planning starts from December 18. Have a look at the tweet.

My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week. pic.twitter.com/cW9IG2FGUC— Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) December 12, 2022

Soon the tweet went viral and garnered thousands of like. The writer then mentioned that his mom would be so happy to see this. “This is taking off; my mom will be thrilled. I should note I cut off the part of the email where she asks if she should make a “butter board" and for us to vote on homemade Snickers, blueberry or raspberry cheesecake on Christmas. Nothing to promote - just have a Happy Holidays!" he wrote.

This is taking off; my mom will be thrilled. I should note I cut off the part of the email where she asks if she should make a "butter board" and for us to vote on homemade Snickers, blueberry or raspberry cheesecake on Christmas.Nothing to promote - just have a Happy Holidays! — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) December 12, 2022

One Twitter user wrote, “Every stage of parenthood is new and different and having not been shown good examples, I look around and take notes. This right here is my new mother of adult children/grandmother at the holidays standard. I now know what to do. Thank your mom for me!"

Another person wrote, “Listen…Tell your mother and siblings they’ve got a new daughter/sister now. I’m coming over. I’m not coming empty-handed. I’m bringing the roasted, whole (gigantic) snapper, jerk chicken wings, and corn casserole."

Here are a few reactions:

Any chance your mom would like to adopt a stranger from Namibia for Christmas only? I promise to behave, and she can send me back after Christmas. Anyway, just hoping no-one from my family sees that menu. ‍♀️‍♀️— Sonia Carew (@sonia_carew) December 13, 2022

I want the butter board for y'all. Sounds like it'll go with the whole smorgasbord. mark my vote for homemade snickers- how is that even possible? I hope your mom gets ALL THE LOVE. Very happy holidays to all y'all!— serenity now (@scenthound2) December 12, 2022

Man, I would crack under the pressure of choosing that Saturday night menu. Sounds like a tough gig in front of an exacting audience. Prayers up.— Brian Napier (@brianjnapier) December 13, 2022

any bet your Mom has inadvertently created a template that many other families can use with modifications for their own holiday celebrations. it's a gift that may be giving to others far beyond her own family circle ✌️❤️— J. McCavendish (@limitlesskait) December 13, 2022

I’m excellent at doing dishes! The best part is the “sports-free” schedule! So, are you choosing the Cheese-Potato Soup? Love to your mom! She waits all year for this and itis absolutely her time to shine!— Jarica Davis ️‍ #Betocrat #HumanRights4All (@jaricadavis) December 13, 2022

Do you also want to be a part of this celebration?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here