This Officer at the Qatar World Cup Housing Complex Uses Football Language to Direct Traffic

FIFA World Cup 2022 has instilled a wave of enthusiasm across the globe. Football fans are using creative ways to express their love for the sport. One such fan, who is a traffic officer at the World Cup accommodation complex, is using football language to control traffic movement. This traffic officer, reportedly from Kenya, is using red and yellow cards to guide vehicles. In an official match, when a player gets a red card, it means that he is evicted by the referee, meanwhile, a yellow one indicates that a player has been officially warned.

The traffic officer identified to be Dennis Mochu Kamau told The Star that his goal behind using the cards is to prove how football language has now become universal. “I devised this new way to stop arguing with people. Every time you get them, they start saying they are in a hurry and maybe they are tired. But now I decided to come up with a yellow card and red card idea. When the person sees a red card they are like oh no, don’t give me a red card and they go,” he told the portal.

A viral video shows many passers-by watching him groove on the road as he fulfils his duties. Meanwhile, many football fans can be seen smiling and impressed with his new tactic. Watch the video here:

This traffic officer is proving that the language of soccer is universal while guiding vehicles at the World Cup — watch how 🚗⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RM22mO61SB— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 7, 2022

The video, posted on Twitter, has amassed over fifty-nine views. Football fans shared vivid reactions upon watching the wholesome clip. A user wrote, “Kenyans will always be relevant anywhere and everywhere.”

Another wrote, “Haha, Kenyans are doing it all for the Qataris at this world cup. Love to see it.”

One more added, “The resilient spirit of Kenyanhood at display.”

According to the officer, this idea has not only made his job easier but has also offered a creative solution for reducing an argument. Kamau noted how when receiving a red card, people immediately recognize they’re wrong, and instead of retaliation, there’s a smile on their faces.

