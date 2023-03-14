There are some people you look at and wonder how much talent a single person can have. Meet Gladson Peter, the man who defies all odds and plays not just one, but 49 musical instruments. Indeed while some people have a hard time mastering even one instrument, this incredible man has mastered 49 instruments. What is more interesting is that he can even play 14 instruments at the same time. Yet the most inspiring thing is that he has only 40 per cent lung capacity. Despite his health condition, he has not let it stop him from pursuing his passion for music.

Gladson Peter hopes to achieve a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and boasts that he is the sole individual in India who can play 14 instruments at the same time.

Travel blogger Shenaz Treasury shared the video on Instagram to let the world know of the inspiring tale of the man. And it was done in a way that was quite unique in itself. She shared the details of the incredible journey of this man rapping along with him as he played the instruments.

This clip has become proof that nothing can hold you back if you set your mind to it. His incredible talent and indomitable spirit have earned him countless fans on social media. And it’s no surprise that he continues to inspire people with his music and his story. “Thanks for finding out this man. You are a jewel ST!” wrote an Instagram user.

“God bless him, and may he keeps winning in what he does. He has my support and thank you Shenaz for this share,” read another comment.

Another user wrote, “Wow I can’t even play one instrument dhang se (properly).”

