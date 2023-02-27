Keeping a pet with you comes with the baggage of fear that it may wander away someplace unintentionally and get lost. There are so many instances of people losing their pets this way and Lisa Gregory from London is among the many, who have had to bear the pain of having lost a pet. The Gregory family’s cat Tallulah went missing from their home in Kentish Town, North London, in 2017, leaving them heartbroken.

The family of five was recently overjoyed to find that their missing cat was finally located after six years. But, they now have to go through an expensive and time-consuming process to transport the cat 10,500 miles to their new residence. According to a report in The Sun, Lisa received an email from RSPCA, with a photo of Tallulah attached. Tallulah had become a stray cat and had been living in the same old neighbourhood. However, by that time, the entire family had relocated to Sydney in Australia and gotten a dog for themselves. Lisa said that Tallulah was microchipped, so that she could be traced. The RSPCA tried to contact her but she had her phone number changed after the relocation to Sydney.

Now, the Gregory family is facing a cat-astrophe because bringing in a pet to Australia takes a very long formal process. Lisa mentioned that Tallulah would need to have blood tests done, wait a while for the findings, and be quarantined. The procedure of bringing a cat to Australia can take up to 12 months, and the cat is now seven and a half years old. The total expenses will come close to Rs 2 lakh. Tallulah is incredibly elderly, and Lisa worries that she might die before they even get to see her.

The alternative, according to her, is for Tallulah to reside with her sister Diana, who is still in London, bred the feline and gave her to the family as a gift.

We’re going to FaceTime and catch up that way, then we’ll decide what’s best for her," Lisa said.

