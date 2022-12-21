This Photograph Has A Hidden Leopard And You Have To Find It In 10 Seconds

While paintings and sketches are popular forms of optical illusions, another great way to make the audience scratch their heads is a picture with a hidden component camouflaged so well that it becomes almost impossible for them to figure out where it is. One such photograph that serves as an optical illusion is a picture of a leopard hidden in it.

We often come across a picture where an animal camouflages so well with its surroundings that predators and humans find it a little too difficult to locate it in the vast surroundings. While some animals have to develop mechanisms, others are biologically blessed and easily blend in with their surroundings due to their colour and pattern. The photograph in the discussion today is exactly what the second scenario is.

The photograph was reportedly taken by one Hemant Dabi and it shows a lot of mud, rocks and a tree. But the hidden detail was the leopard. Viewers were given 10 seconds to find the leopard. If you were able to figure out where the leopard was within those 10 seconds, you are one of the most observant people in the world. However, even if it takes longer, spotting the leopard in itself is an achievement.

But if you weren’t able to find the leopard, here is the solution.

The leopard can be spotted in the centre of the image among the rubble and mud. The leopard’s colour is so similar to the mud and rocks, making it easy for it to blend in with the surroundings and equally difficult for the viewers to spot it.

The leopard can be seen lying down and looking towards the camera.

