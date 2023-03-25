This Practical Solution Makes Sure Your Bike or Scooter Helmet is Always on Hand

At the Autonomy Mobility World Expo in Paris, French startup OBH is presenting a prototype of its future helmet for bikes and kick scooters. The idea is to be able to securely attach this helmet to a bike or scooter thanks to a special connected base. That way, you won’t have any excuse not to wear your helmet. OBH has developed a locking system that allows the helmet to be left on an accompanying secure base. In other words, it remains attached to a bike or kick scooter, even when not in use. This solution is aimed at both bike-share fleet operators and private individuals. The aim is to cut the clutter and the hassle involved in carrying a helmet day to day.

In its final version, the helmet will be made of expanded polypropylene (EPP). It has been designed to be able to stay outside and withstand bad weather conditions. It has also been designed with shared use in mind, taking into account hygiene constraints.

Note that the base can be adapted to fit different locations on a bike or scooter. And since it is connected, it can report the return of the helmet at any time or send alerts in cases of attempted theft. So if someone tries to violate the system, the user is immediately alerted on their cell phone.

A crowdfunding campaign is planned for May 2023 in order to launch the product at a competitive price (yet to be confirmed).

