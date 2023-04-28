This Rainbow Halo Reminds Us Of Nature’s Beauty And Power

People were in for a treat when they witnessed an unusual phenomenon of a rainbow encircling the Sun. The very sight left everyone spellbound. While we’re used to seeing rainbows during showers, this halo around the star was a rare and awe-inspiring sight. The rainbow halo around the Sun was indeed a rare and beautiful event that left everyone marvelling at the wonders of nature. As soon as people spotted the rainbow ring, they took to Twitter to share their amazement with the world.

Pictures of this amazing event flooded the social media platform. It was as if the sky had put on a show, and some lucky people in Uttar Pradesh were in the audience. It’s events like this that remind us how much beauty there is in the world and how small we are in comparison to the universe.

The pictures of the rainbow halo against the clear blue sky are simply breathtaking. The vibrant colours of the rainbow ring juxtaposed against the serene blue sky make for a stunning visual display. It’s not every day that we get to witness such a rare astronomical phenomenon, and those who were lucky enough to capture it on camera have truly captured a moment of pure magic. A user wrote, “Sun halo rainbow. Jaunpur, U.P.”

Another user tweeted, “Sun halo, What a beautiful rainbow around the sun.”

Sun halo , What a beautiful rainbow around the sun pic.twitter.com/jSUEoDRhqs— mansilly (@MansiBalani) April 28, 2023

“Beautiful Sky with Sun Halo,” read a tweet.

The rainbow halo, also known as a 22-degree halo, is a rare and stunning phenomenon that occurs when sunlight passes through ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. The ice crystals refract the light and bend it at a precise angle of 22 degrees, causing the light to form a circular pattern around the sun. This phenomenon is usually seen in cold, icy regions, but it can occur anywhere in the world, as long as the atmospheric conditions are right.

The circular rainbow pattern that encircles the sun is a breathtaking sight to behold. The colours of the halo are muted, usually appearing as a pale white or silver, but the effect is no less stunning. It’s an example of the beauty and wonder of the natural world, and it reminds us of the majesty and complexity of the universe we inhabit.

