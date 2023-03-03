Even if you consider yourself a true foodie who loves trying new things, this combo is still going to make you want to think twice. A Malaysian Ramen Bar has something truly bizarre in store for their customers. Their latest creation is a food combo that’s taking the internet by storm and it is called the Croissant Ramen Bowl. Yes, that is right. This ramen bowl comes with a buttery and flaky croissant, paired with a creamy Tonkotsu Miso Soup that’s sure to satisfy your hunger pangs. Will it be something people’s taste buds like? That depends on their personal preference. After all, this is not the first bizarre food combo making rounds on the internet. Yet one thing is sure, it’s not your typical ramen bowl. This one comes with a black garlic curry soup that adds a unique twist to the dish.

That is not all, Shozo Kamizato, who owns the ramen bar shared exactly what the customers would get on her Instagram page. Adding to all of this, the bowl will also come with two slices of Chasu, brown Shimenji mushrooms, bean sprouts, cabbage, and an egg to complete the experience. Surely, this is going to be an explosion of flavours like no other. The post was captioned, “Our Mission is to Bring the Authentic Japanese Ramen Experience to each and every one of you. But For this time Around We are Proud to Introduce a one of Kind Collaboration Bowl.”

For those looking for a food adventure that will challenge their taste buds, this combo sounded like something they could get behind. Others were more cautious of this food fusion. They wondered what will people be putting next in ramen bowls. Needless to say, this bizarre food combo sure became the talk of the town. An Instagram user wrote, “We dip toast into curry, bread into french onion soup, yau char kway into bak kut teh. so this should work.”

Another user wrote, “I am curious what else will be next on this ramen. Chocolate (sweet), Croissant (savoury), pickled?”

“Stop just stop,” read a comment.

This is not the first food combo on the Internet that has raised some eyebrows. In the clip, a man was seen adding vanilla-flavoured ice cream to the pani puri. He then adds more flavour with three different kinds of syrups. He even adds a final garnish with a mixture before serving it.

It goes without saying, people were not happy with this twist to the popular Indian street food.

