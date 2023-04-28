This Recipe Reminds Nagaland Minister Of His Mom; No We Are Not Crying You Are

The connection between food and memory is an undeniable phenomenon. It’s almost impossible to eat something that we have a strong connection to without feeling a wave of nostalgia. This connection is what makes food so special and significant in our lives and it seems that Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along understands this well. In a recent video, the Nagaland tourism minister shared a recipe for a popular dish from the state - Fermented Taro Leaves with Smoked Pork.

The recipe seems intriguing and tempting to try, but what caught people’s attention was the personal connection that the minister had with the dish. In his Twitter caption, Temjen Imna Along expressed his fondness for his mother’s cooking, stating that the recipe reminded him of his mom’s dish. He also admitted that he misses his home. He gave credit to the Instagram account Naga Food Tribe for the video.

Ah! Fermented Taro leaves with Smoked Pork😍😋. This reminded me of my Mom's dish. Missing home. 🙁 Video Credit: Naga Food Tribe. pic.twitter.com/13e9fxZORS — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 27, 2023

It’s heartening to see a minister share his love for his mother’s cooking and traditional cuisine on a public platform. The tweet showcasing the recipe has garnered a lot of appreciation from Twitter users.

One person suggested having a Naga food meetup in Delhi and wrote, “Naga food is the most underrated food. Do a Naga food meetup in Delhi to promote Naga food.”

Naga food is the most ubderrated food. Do a naga food meetup in delhi to promote naga food.— Straight Talk (@Straighupdudess) April 27, 2023

Another account expressed how Temjen Imna Along’s tweets will definitely boost Nagaland’s tourism, “Sir apke aise tweet se Nagaland tourism jaroor badhega. We all love you,” (Your tweets like these will definitely boost Nagaland tourism).

Sir apke aise tweet se Nagaland tourism jaroor badhega.We all love you ❤️❤️— पंकज पंवार (@KyaDikkatHai) April 27, 2023

A user also highlights the healthy cooking technique. “The best part is that no oil is used to cook such foods.”

The best part is that no oil is used to cook such foods.— SANJEET…LLB (@Jagrukbharath) April 27, 2023

Another joked, “Bulaao kabhi haveli par,” (Invite us to your mansion someday).

Bulaao kabhi haveli par 😂😂— Naveen (@_naveenish) April 27, 2023

Earlier, Temjen Imna Along attended an event where he spoke about the importance of punctuality. He shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar to always be on time. In the tweet, Temjen shared a picture of himself and wrote, “Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience.”

Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience.Inspired by @akshaykumar !😜 pic.twitter.com/z04qHwgjdD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 12, 2023

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar responded to the post, and wrote, “Haha! Thank you. And I am greatly inspired by your sense of humour."

Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna https://t.co/6Po6hFbXdl— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2023

Coming back to Imna Along’s recipe, the clip has received more than 1 lakh views on Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here