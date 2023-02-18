It’s been over a year since the release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise and it is still making waves on the internet. Whether in India or overseas, the song has entirely taken over social media, with individuals making dance reels to its upbeat tunes. Now, a video of two men grooving to the iconic song at a wedding function has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the two men dressed in traditional attire and stuns the audience with their synchronised dance performance.

The video has amassed over 527 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were left impressed by watching the two men dance gracefully. Some of them have lauded the duo in the comment section, while others have showered fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “After Sam, this is the sexiest Oo Antava." Another user wrote, “I can’t even imagine myself doing such a rocking dance performance." One more user wrote, “Excellent choreography, you guys dance better than me but I love it."

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabeel Photographic Moments (@nabeel_npm)

The Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. The movie features actress Rashmika Mandanna and South superstar Allu Arjun in the lead roles. During the movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a cameo alongside Allu Arjun in the song Oo Antava, which went on to become a massive hit in India. Not just Oo Antava, songs like Saami Saami, and Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise became quite popular.

Previously, a video showing the bride’s father dancing to Oo Antava went crazy viral on the internet. The video showed the father making his grand entrance onto the stage, much like actor Allu Arjun does in the song. The father performed his near-perfect moves in front of a young crew to a standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience. He led the pack with such assurance that even the younger dancers looked to him to mimic his moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Wedding Choreography (@anushaweddingchoreography)

The video has garnered over 2 million views as of now.

