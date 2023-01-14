This Romance Novelist Faked Her Death In 2020, Now Returns On Facebook

A successful romance author ‘respawned’ after she faked her own death two years ago. But she returned so that she could write more. Susan Meachen’s fans thought she passed away in 2020 after her daughter posted about her death on social media. Daily Star reported that her daughter logged into the writer’s Facebook to post that she passed away. The post, made in October 2020, read: “Sorry though everyone on this page knew my mom passed away. Dead people don’t post on social media. I’ve been on this account for a week now finishing her last book, my wedding gift from her.”

But the Chance Encounter and Losing Him author shockingly turned up on her Facebook account once again and posted in a private writing group called The Ward, “I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not. There are going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group I’d guess. But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can’t fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand, and they had to go through all that hell again.”

She further wrote that returning to the writing group didn’t mean much but she hoped to write again. The post ended with, “Let the fun begin.” Fans and contemporaries were angered by her bizarre return and commented about it on her post.

A user wrote, “After a deep dive of her socials it’s clear she had $ issues. The authors had a prior Gofundme and brought in $1700 for her. After she ‘died’, there was an auction and proceeds went to her family for her burial. Then the ‘final’ book was pumped up by them to help her family - TLDR, YES scam.”

Another posted, “I’m seriously wondering if the daughter’s profile was real or if she created a whole-ass family online. Even if she has a daughter by that name, does anyone actually know that’s her profile?”

While the author was inactive on Facebook from October 2020 to a few days back, it later emerged that she was active on TikTok this whole time and posted content on a regular basis.

