The art of morphing one’s body to take on different forms may no longer be a thing only found in Harry Potter books or Terminator movies. A humanoid metal robot that can turn into liquid is the newest kid on the shapeshifting block. Taking inspiration from sea cucumbers, engineers developed miniature magnetic robots that can quickly shift between liquid and solid states. The team behind this marvel embedded magnetic particles in gallium, which has a very low melting point. They have dubbed the new phase-shifting material magnetoactive phase transitional matter (MPTM).

The magnetic nature of the material also allows it to conduct electricity. This, in turn, enabled the researchers to control them.

Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held.

Watch as this robot melts before reassembling, like a real-world version of Terminator 2’s T-1000 https://t.co/wymx5KpCQc pic.twitter.com/QBNS4uDUrt— New Scientist (@newscientist) January 25, 2023

Scientists used alternating magnetic fields to raise the temperature of the robot to 35 degrees Celsius and turn it into a liquid state in 1 minute and 20 seconds. Once in liquid form, the robot’s ability to move through tight spaces, or its “morphability," was demonstrated by controlling it with additional magnets. Using these magnets, the liquid metal could be moved through the gaps in the cage, setting the “figurine" free.

The researchers showed the tiny robots’ ability to climb walls, jump over moats, and split in half to move objects in other demonstrations.

Chengfeng Pan, an engineer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and one of the researchers behind the project told The Washington Post that the robots display fast movement and heavy load bearing when in a solid state and shapeshifting in its liquid state.

This research is a milestone since it is the first time a material capable of both shifting shape and carrying heavy loads has been identified for use in microbots.

It could have a variety of applications in healthcare, robotics, and flexible electronics. The researchers demonstrated this in an experiment where the robots dragged an object out of a stomach model.

However, this comes with a limitation. Brad Nelson, a professor of Robotics at ETH Zurich, told the Washington Post that the robot uses neodymium iron boron — a substance toxic to humans. This means that it would only be clinically safe for use inside the human body if completely removed after use.

