This Sleepy Elephant Trying To Stop Its Caretaker From Leaving Will Make You Go Aww

A precious moment of bonding between a baby elephant and its caretaker has been winning hearts all over Twitter. In the video, the little munchkin appears to be sleepy but doesn’t want its caretaker to leave. The animal has wrapped the human’s hands in its trunk to make sure the woman stays by its side. The caretaker in return gives warm reassurances to the baby tusker by gently rubbing its cheeks, making the elephant close its eyelids. The mammal dozes off for a split second, losing the grasp of the hand but pops his eyes open again to ensure the caretaker has not left. This goes on until the woman holds on to the baby elephant’s trunk till it falls asleep. Toward the end, it seems that the animal has completely snoozed off into a slumber.

Watch the adorable video below:

A barrage of animal lovers swamped up the comment section after watching the duo’s cute bond, some even calling it ‘the moment of a lifetime.’ A user wrote, “Baby Elephants are just totally amazing and so lovable.”

Another said, “That’s such a heartwarming sight!”

Another theorized what was going on in the animal’s mind, “So sleepy but doesn’t want to be left alone. Has to make sure every couple of seconds.”

One more joined, “Promise me you will stay with me for taking care of me I promise I will love you forever.”

Meanwhile, a user who happened to have read quite a lot about elephants shared, “I’ve read that elephants are very sensitive creatures. If they love, you it is for life.”

The video garnered over 7.7 million views on Twitter.

In another cute instance, a baby elephant was captured trying the get a hold of its trunk. Elephants usually don’t have the ability to control their extended trunk until they are a year old. “Baby elephants typically don’t learn to control their trunks until they’re about a year old, which may result in behaviour like this,” read the caption posted with the video.

The clip shows the baby rotating its trunk in a circular motion supposedly not understanding what’s to be done about it.

