1-MIN READ

This Sonu Doesn’t Want Soni To Be His ‘Sweety’ Because Of Class 12 Results

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:03 IST

Delhi, India

Soni's godh bharai ceremony took place in December.

Soni's godh bharai ceremony took place in December.

A groom, identified as Sonu, called off the wedding because he felt that his would-be wife’s class 12 marks were not good.

Weddings are all about good food, fancy dresses, crazy music and, above all, togetherness. From family and friends to relatives, everyone join hands to celebrate the bond. But, then the happy couple does not always walk off into the sunset. Most of us have come across instances where weddings were called off due to irreconcilable differences between the bride and groom. But a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh got cancelled due to a crazy reason- the bride’s class 12 marks were ‘poor’. Yes, you read that right. In Kannauj’s Tirwa area, a groom, identified as Sonu, called off the wedding because he felt that his would-be wife’s class 12 marks were not good. On the other hand, Soni’s family has alleged that dowry is the main reason behind the dispute.

According to reports, the families had held the godh bharai [a roka] ceremony in December. However, the relationship soon took a turn for the worse. After the ceremony, Sonu felt that his partner’s high school grades were not up to the mark and decided to call off the wedding.

Soni’s family has alleged that high school marks were a pretext to cancel the marriage. They claimed that the ceremony was actually called off since they were unable to fulfil the dowry demands of Sonu and his family.

According to a Times Now report, the bride’s father has registered a police complaint. As per the complaint, the Godh Bharai ceremony was held on 4 December last year. Soni’s father spent Rs 60,000 on the occasion. He also presented the groom with a gold ring worth Rs 15,000. The police are presently mediating between the two families to arrive at a solution.

This is not the only case where a wedding has been called off for a bizarre reason. In February, a wedding in Hyderabad was called off after the groom reportedly found that the bride’s family had given “old" furniture as dowry. He decided not to show up for the ceremony, causing the bride’s family to lodge a police complaint against him.

first published:March 16, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 12:03 IST
