‘Nothing is impossible’ and the grit and spirit of this specially abled woman just prove it right. In a brave footage, the woman can be seen performing a difficult weight-lifting shoulder press. The clip shows the specially abled woman hopping into position in what appears to be her local gym. After taking a few deep breaths, the woman stoops down to lift the heavy barbell. If the weightlifting wasn’t enough, what happens next is surely remarkable.

The woman maintains incredible balance before she manages to perform a few reps of squats. The workout doesn’t end there. To top it up with a cherry, the woman takes a quick pause with weights in her hands to compose herself. In the last few seconds, she successfully completes a full shoulder press, letting out an energetic sigh. The footage was re-shared on Twitter by a user with an inspiring caption, “Not letting life keep her down.” Watch the video here:

not letting life keep her down pic.twitter.com/xNXBxizC8G— Top Talents (@TopTaIents) February 16, 2023

The video has amassed over 72,000 views on the micro-blogging site. People have lauded the woman’s incredible strength on social media. A user wrote, “Incredible strength and even more impressive balance. What a darling.”

Incredible strength and even more impressive balance. What a darling.— Ian Adams aka AberdeenAngus (@golfnutian) February 16, 2023

Another commented, “Impossibility is nothing!”

Impossibility is nothing!— kkaupapa (@kkaupapa) February 16, 2023

One more joined, “Impressive! Hope things are going well for her.”

Impressive! Hope things are going well for her— brionnebean (@brionnebean) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a user called it, “Truly inspiring!”

The identity of the woman remains unclear as of yet. In a similar instance previously, the story of a wounded US veteran performing deadlifts inspired many on the Internet. Jay Fein lost his leg while serving in Iran. After getting his leg amputated, Fein continued to focus on improving himself not only psychologically but also physically.

During an interaction with Daily Mail, Fein stated that it took him a long time to deadlift heavy weights. It was in the span of six months that he successfully lifted 275lb. “This deadlift was 275 lb and it took me almost six months to get to that point but I’m working to get more hopefully 300 lb or more one day and I am almost there,” he stated.

Isn’t it inspirational?

