This Sweet Shop In Patna Serves 'Bomb' Of A Dessert

The word “bomb” creates an image in our heads that is always related to explosives going off and gunpowder being lit on fire causing explosions. Dreaded thoughts of death and destruction are often related to a “bomb”. However, a sweet shop near Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar has changed the meaning of the word by serving a dessert by the name “Bomb”.

The dessert being served is essentially a soft and warm Gulab Jamun that explodes in the mouth and spreads sweetness all around. Renamed “Bomb” in Kala Manch street near Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, the dessert is often served with curd which is a unique combination but a great one.

The total amount to be spent for this amazing sweet and soothing dessert “bomb” is just Rs 35. While the price of each Gulab Jamun is Rs 10, 100 grams of curd is served for Rs 15. Customers can eat multiple plates of this dish if they want and pay accordingly.

People also claim that many film actors have also visited the street and tasted the Gulab Jamuns along with curd. Raj Kumar Gupta, a customer who came to buy sweets from the shop that serves the sweet dish, came across Prithvi Raj Kapoor who was also there to taste the “Bomb” dish. Kalidas Rangalaya is situated a short distance from the shop on Kalamanch street where famous artists and art lovers often gather. This makes it a huge possibility for famous personalities to visit the shop and taste some Gulab Jamuns with curd.

The shop is located on Kalamanch street which is situated on the road heading to Bakarganj, next to Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi maidan, patna. Inside the street is the more than 60-years old sweet shop that serves “Bomb” – two tasty and melt-in-mouth Gulab Jamuns with some amazing curd.

