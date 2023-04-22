This Thread On IPL 2023's Best Meme Is Unmissable

The Indian Premier League guarantees two things- exciting cricket and a lot of entertainment. And if by chance, the entertainment quotient in the matches were not just enough, there are IPL memes on social media that will crack you up. A Twitter user asked his fellow cricket fans to share the best memes from the tournament and what followed was just a laugh riot. From cheekily answering why Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik could not grab the ball in the exciting last-ball finish against Lucknow SuperGiants to MS Dhoni’s message, the Twitter thread had some creative memes. “Share best IPL 2023 memes so far," the Twitter user wrote.

https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1648727180506181632?s=20

Chennai Super Kings hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy stadium on April 17. While Dhoni and Co. outplayed RCB on the ground, the Yellow Army owned the fans in the stands as well. A user shared a video of CSK fans trolling RCB fans with the E Sala Cup Namde jibe at their trophy drought.

https://twitter.com/babrty1235/status/1648728683589533697?s=20

https://twitter.com/Sairaj_offl/status/1648948538762760193?s=20

The commentary, in this IPL 2023, has been in the headlines, thanks to the addition of Punjabi and Bhojpuri options on Jio Cinema. But did you spot Snoop Dogg doing commentary in the IPL? This Twitter user did, and the result is a hilarious meme.

https://twitter.com/4sacinom/status/1648728050660519937?s=20

RCB have failed to continue the winning momentum in this year’s IPL campaign. The on-and-off performance of Bangalore has left fans quite frustrated.

https://twitter.com/HitmanCricket/status/1648922113825464322?s=20

https://twitter.com/NK_Dantani_/status/1648886797861265409?s=20

https://twitter.com/ShaktiKerpura/status/1648727557406334989?s=20

If you thought RCB fans had good reasons to be frustrated, wait till you consider Delhi Capitals’ run in the season.

https://twitter.com/MR_Alpha_21/status/1648727694442659840?s=20

Arjun Tendulkar finally got a call-up for the Mumbai Indians. While it was a long wait for the young pacer, the call-up inspired some exciting memes as well.

https://twitter.com/CricketHolik/status/1648736779485478912?s=20

At 41, Dhoni can give any youngster a run for their money. The legendary captain has made some blistering cameos with the bat, silencing all his critics in style.

https://twitter.com/MeghaChavan17/status/1648727662054211584?s=20

https://twitter.com/LuckyR73211092/status/1648730371435945985?s=20

https://twitter.com/Tsarthak_26/status/1648727398169337856?s=20

How could someone miss the legendary fielding goof-up memes?

https://twitter.com/Tsarthak_26/status/1648727576527925248?s=20

Check some other memes here:

https://twitter.com/EngineerDGamer/status/1648728527326580736?s=20

https://twitter.com/imsank3thes/status/1648735332819681282?s=20

https://twitter.com/csaitheja/status/1648907195902472193?s=20

Which one is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here