This Track Sung in Jay-Z's Voice By AI Shows How Far the Artificial Intelligence Has Come

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to advance and revolutionize the art and technology world. From recreating portraits and historical events to visual storytelling, AI has now expanded into the audio realm. A musical band recently generated an AI-based voice for American rapper Jay-Z, creating a viral sensation on the internet. This innovative creation has, indeed, taken social media by storm with everyone buzzing with excitement over this breakthrough.

AllttA, a music band, has conducted a unique AI-generated experiment in which American rapper and songwriter Mr. J. Medeiros wrote the lyrics for their latest release “Savages", while his teammate Sylvain Richard (also known as 20syl) created a beat that included an AI filter to synthesize the voice of Jay-Z into the song. This innovative use of AI technology has generated significant buzz, showcasing the potential for AI to revolutionize the music industry and produce new forms of creative expression. Isn’t it cool how one of the greatest rappers of all time just got voiced by AI in a way that no one would’ve ever imagined?

Here’s the Song:

One of the creators of ‘Savages’, Mr. J. Medeiros, even took to Twitter to reply to the overwhelming response by the enthusiastic listeners and wrote, “Watching this @AllttaMusic experiment get 1m+ views in an hour and reading all the comments like: “I’m afraid!" “This is great!" “This is an abomination!" “Where’s the law!" “Take this down!" “Put it on Spotify!" Makes me feel like I’m making actual art… let’s go!"

Watching this @AllttaMusic experiment get 1m+ views in an hour and reading all the comments like: “I’m afraid!" “This is great!" “This is an abomination!" “Where’s the law!" “Take this down!" “Put it on Spotify!" Makes me feel like I’m making actual art… let’s go! https://t.co/jxCuv2QzkX— MR. J. MΞDΞIROS (@mrjmedeiros) March 30, 2023

The online response to the music band’s AI-generated Jay-Z voice was overwhelming, with users flooding YouTube and Twitter with positive comments. Fans praised the Hip Hop/Electronic duo for their iconic creations, with comments like “Man this is out of control!" and “Haven’t heard anyone use voice synthesis this well before. Still a bit rough but so so good." These reactions clearly demonstrate the surprise and excitement generated by this groundbreaking use of AI technology in music.

The Jay-Z voice you hear in this song is entirely AI https://t.co/oDo21sL44G— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 30, 2023

Man this is out of control!— Danny Winget (@superscientific) March 30, 2023

For this particular AI it’s voice to voice. So a real person had to record it for it sound this real.— malcolm (@malcolmtyson) March 31, 2023

However, amidst the excitement, some users expressed concern over the potential impact of AI-generated music on creativity. One user noted, “It’s cool. Interesting. Fascinating that technology can do that. However, it’s just going to create music without an artist. Hollow. Meaningless. Pointless. AI will eventually just make things irrelevant, and what’s the fun in that?" Another user commented, “Scary tbh, truth will become ever more distorted." These comments raise important questions about the balance between technology and human creativity and highlight the need for responsible and ethical use of AI in the arts.

It’s cool. Interesting. Fascinating that technology can do that. However, it’s just going to create music without an artist. Hollow. Meaningless. Pointless. AI will eventually just make things irrelevant, and what’s the fun in that?— NICK MELLO (@IMNICKMELLO) March 30, 2023

I can tell so easily it’s an AI tho, like the cadence, swag human touch is missing and it’s so obvious— Exadechi (@exadechi) March 30, 2023

The amount of dead artists that are about to get new music is going to be insane— Durrell (@durrellrandle) March 30, 2023

Undoubtedly, the potential impact of technology on humanity is something that only the future can reveal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here