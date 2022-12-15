This Tweet from Ankur Warikoo About Ghost Stories Has Really Spooky Responses

While some believe that ghosts are mostly a fictional occurrence, there are people who claim that they have had real-life encounters with these paranormal creatures. A recent Twitter post by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also elaborates on the same. In his post, he asks people if they believe in ghosts. “Do you believe in ghosts/spirits?" read the tweet. This post has sparked a massive debate on the social media platform. While some have started narrating their personal encounters, others are claiming that all of this is just fictional.

“Never. Life wouldn’t have been the same if they ever exist. Someone can enforce ghost to beat the opponents, be it in elections, exams, sports and in every walk of life where there is competition. Similarly, spirits would have saved the world from Tsunami, Covid etc. Hence, Never," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “You shouldn’t say there is no spirit or ghost. Because we have very little knowledge about nature, the universe, the human body. You can say I believe. But “never" is not a good term. No offence mate!"

Personally, I have experienced paranormal activities. Not sure if those were ghosts or someone from alternative universe or timeline.— siddhartha (@sid_mnnit) December 14, 2022

Never. Life wouldn’t have been the same if they ever exist. Someone can enforce ghost to beat the opponents, be it in elections, exams, sports and in every walk of life where there is competition. Similarly, spirits would have saved the world from Tsunami, Covid etc. Hence, Never— Keshava Rao Koppolu (@KeshavKoppolu) December 14, 2022

Yes, I believe in Energies in form of vibrations; positive and negative. We're surrounded by different energies /spirits and I can feel them— Swati Sarangi (@SwatiSarangi10) December 14, 2022

Question is wrong.. if i say .. ‘no i don’t believe’ it will sound like may be it exist but i don’t believe..The thing is it has no relevance personally on me.. it doesn’t affect me any how directly..but most of the people in my surroundings have this kind of belief so it 1/n— Adarsh Rastogi (@Utopian_Swain) December 14, 2022

Amid all of this, another Twitter user Retweeted an old tweet from Ankur. It talked about how a few days back, two of his maid’s sons aged 20 and 15 got into a fight. Things got physical real soon. And in a moment of rage, the elder brother dug his thumbs deep into the eyeballs of the 15yr old. “He began to blabber that he was seeing things (that others couldn’t). He got this sudden shot of energy. Started to shout, throw things around. Failed to recognize anyone familiar. When we were informed, it was late night. And we thought he will fall asleep," he wrote.

He further explained, “He didn’t sleep. For a second. It seemed his energy was increasing with time. I was convinced it was some neural damage. So we tied his legs and hands and took him for a CT scan. It was a day until the report would come. He hadnt slept for 30+ hours now."

After the reports came in, everything was normal. However, the father was convinced that it was something to do with paranormal stuff and called a team of specialists. Here is the thread:

“Aap log yeh sab maante nahi hai. Ispe bhoot pret chadd gaya hai”(You don’t believe all this. An evil spirit has taken over)He calls for a team of specialists. They come with some leaves, dry cow dung. Very casually! On seeing them, the 15yr old turns violent and… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) February 9, 2020

Breaks a wooden chair with his own hands. This is like hulk right in front of me. He is angry, he doesn’t show any sign of lack of sleep or food for 3 days. The leader of the 4 member specialist team starts to chant something. And orders the boy to sit down. He does!! — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) February 9, 2020

He recognizes his brother, mom and dad. And those around him.And he conveys that Durga gives her blessings.And then says he is sleepy. And goes to bed as if nothing happened. I witness all of this with my own eyes, clueless, almost feeling betrayed by my “intelligence” — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) February 9, 2020

While I can still dismiss most things (loss of memory, anger, shouting) as psychological, even pretense, my 2 biggest questions1. How did a 15yr old acquire the strength of an animal?2. How did he go 4 days without sleep and food and have no material impact?— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) February 9, 2020

