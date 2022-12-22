This Twitter Thread is About News Headlines of 2022 And Internet Finds it 'Priceless'

The year 2022 has been one of many controversies, meaning a lot of new and newsy articles. As the year is coming close to its end, Twitter user Paul Fairie has posted a thread on the top headlines of the year. “The 2022 Headline of the Year Nominees," read the tweet as he posted headlines below. “The city of Ottawa wants to hear your garbage opinion," read one headline. There was also another one which read, “Man win legal right to be ‘boring’ at work.

The person has put some nominations in a month-wise order. Have a look:

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (August) pic.twitter.com/xHkVx6vOAt— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (April) pic.twitter.com/xxxRlLP6sv— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (August) pic.twitter.com/hidGIHOZAg— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (November) pic.twitter.com/gTkk2p4Jo1— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (June) pic.twitter.com/7FjnxBXzUD— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (April) pic.twitter.com/UGtKpOMlZc— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (February) pic.twitter.com/dZhC8zAJsN— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (November) pic.twitter.com/TIKvGVM0r3— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (May) pic.twitter.com/Ly2pYbRJvv— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (September) pic.twitter.com/SGUBW0RW1A— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

2022 Headline of the Year nominee (November) pic.twitter.com/3mFydGiVfP— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 20, 2022

With this, he has also come up with an outcome. In this, he has included what headlines are on the top and winning. Have a look:

2022 HEADLINE OF THE YEAR STANDINGS UPDATEOttawa's Garbage Opinions still in a strong first place — lots of movement everywhere else. Oxford Comma up from 14th to 5th. pic.twitter.com/cPzYzw4LEj — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 21, 2022

2022 HEADLINE OF THE YEAR STANDINGS UPDATEOxford Commas continues campaign to 4th, moves ahead of Cocaine Monkey Boyfriend. Perth Museum also had a strong overnight gain. Late nominees likely later today (one made a semi-final one year!) pic.twitter.com/de77FLi0uK — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 21, 2022

The thread has now gone viral and managed to gather nearly 9K likes.

“Dang it! You just validated my looking into Twitter for “just a second" ….. I’ll never break my addiction," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The garbage opinions one is priceless.

So which one is your favourite headline?

