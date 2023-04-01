This Twitter Thread On Bengaluru's Ramzan Food Festival Screams Delicious

Ramzan is underway, making Bengaluru a go-to destination for foodies. Wondering why? The reason is the tech capital’s Ramzan Street Food festival. From succulent kebabs to rich biryanis, the city’s famous food festival on Mosque Road is a haven for those who love trying new dishes. A Twitter user has shared a mini guide on the plethora of dishes that one can try at the festival. So, if you’re in Bengaluru and want to take your taste buds on a tangy ride, this Twitter thread is definitely going to be pretty useful for you. Have a look at the best items you can try at the city’s Ramzan-special food festival.

Pathar Ka Ghosht

Pathar ka Ghosht is a traditional North Indian dish made with marinated mutton. The meat is cooked on a hot stone called a “pathar" or a “tawa" until it becomes tender and succulent. The dish is flavoured with a blend of spices and is said to have a unique smoky flavour due to the use of the hot stone. It is usually served with Indian bread and a salad or raita. According to the user, it is “the most common thing you’d see at the markets. Just maybe more spectacular to the eyes than the pallet. Tried at Chichaba’s Taj.”

Seekh Kebabs

Seekh Kebabs are a popular appetiser in the Indian subcontinent, made with ground meat and spices. The mix is shaped into long cylindrical pieces around a skewer. The kababs are then grilled until they are cooked thoroughly. They are typically served with mint chutney and sliced onions. “Came wrapped in Idiappams. God damn, it’s the best mutton I have had in a while,” the user wrote about the dish.

Mutton Haleem

Mutton Haleem is a popular dish during the month of Ramadan and is considered to be a hearty and nutritious meal. The mixture is cooked for several hours until it forms a thick, porridge-like consistency. The dish is garnished with fried onions, chopped coriander leaves, and lemon juice, and is typically served with Indian bread such as naan or roti. “Mutton Haleem from Chichaba’s Taj. Player safe and ate there. You get haleem through the year here. You’ll have plenty of options for haleem there but I can vouch for how good this one is. 4/5 I will try again,” the user wrote.

Stuffed non-veg parathas

“Stuffed paranthas of mutton and chicken kinds. Many stalls offer these again. Deep fried in oil, they are good for the soul but the enemy of your waistline,” the account added.

Desserts

Kunafa is a popular Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded phyllo pastry, sweet cheese, and syrup. The pastry is layered in a baking dish with the sweet cheese and then baked until golden brown and crispy. It is usually served warm and is a favourite dessert during Ramadan and other festive occasions. The user revealed that “By the time I came to desserts I was bloody full. This is a Khunafa stall right next to Pista House. Sure it tastes as good as it looks.”

The account’s food tour did not go unnoticed, with many users making their own plans to visit the location. Which dish are you planning to try?

