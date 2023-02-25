We’ve all seen job advertisements that seem weird and unusual, but this one vacancy will have you wondering whether it is genuine or simply a gimmick. A nutrition company is looking for the first “Poommelier" in history, a specialist in faecal matter. Yes, you heard it right! The company plans to educate people about the sight and smells of faeces, as well as what they might indicate about a person’s general health and welfare in hopes of overcoming the poo taboo.

A UK-based Nutrition firm called Feel Complete that offers gut-health consulting services is paying trainees with “the right nose” £1,500 (roughly Rs 1.5 lakh) to sniff faeces and at the end of the training, one candidate ultimately gets the position. To empower people to take charge of their gut health, Feel Complete has started its search seeking up to five participants for its Poommelier training programme, which would cover all facets of intestinal health, nutrition, and selecting the ‘best nose for the job’.

The press release inviting applications also quoted Aaron Providence, the CEO of Feel Complete, who stated, “Being a poo expert might not be top of everyone’s list, but finding and training the world’s first ‘Poommelier’ is a way for us to take a serious issue like gut health and have a little fun with it.”

The most outstanding of the aspiring poommeliers will be offered a position as the brand’s first poommelier in the UK. They get training in all facets of digestive health and nutrition at £1,500 monthly pay. Changes in bowel patterns have often been recognised as a major indicator of digestive disorders, with substantial differences in the form, smell, colour, texture, and regularity of faeces indicating varying health conditions starting with infections or bleeding,

Although “nobody’s poo smells nice," lead nutritionist Hannah Macey stated that some especially unpleasant faeces together with other visual markers are signals of poor gut health, which Feel Complete stands by in its diagnostic.

As per the website of Feel Complete, Prospective pomommeliers must be at least 18 years old, be able to dedicate six months to the training programme beginning in March 2023, and have a keen sense of smell.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here