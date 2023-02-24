Sometimes all we need is a break from our hectic work schedules and take a relaxing trip to the mountains, beaches, or forests. We have plenty of holiday destinations added to our bucket list, but some of these locations are not budget-friendly. As a result, travel buffs are forced to opt for cheap destinations and sometimes cancel out on lavish vacations. This woman seems to have found a convenient and unbelievable offer that allows her to travel for free. Yes, you read that correctly. This 51-year-old woman named Lizzi Seear has travelled to 84 countries in six years with her husband, Alun Westoll. So far, the couple has only paid for the flight tickets. Wondering how? Read on.

According to a report by New York Post, Lizzi previously worked with the IHG Hotels & Resorts and was acquainted with living in accommodations having good discounts. After switching her job, she started the quest of how to take cheap trips. That’s when she came across a website called HomeExchange. The website lists a variety of homes available for accommodation, around the world, with an annual membership, starting from $175 (Rs 14,478) every year. What’s more? There is no additional cost involved.

Unlike the vacation rental company Airbnb, which lends short-term homestays and rentals, HomeExchange allows user to swap their homes with the owner of the place they are visiting. While interacting with the Sun, Lizzi shared, “I’ve stayed in some amazing places including a two-week stay in Bali. I got to stay in a private two-bed villa in Bali that had its own private pool and a housekeeper, who came with breakfast every morning.”

Lizzi added that the Bali trip cost her only 400 euros for the flight fare. The woman revealed that by using HomeExchange, she has travelled to various corners of the world including Italy, Hungary, Germany, and Spain. In the past six years, she has rented out her home in West London’s Ealing to almost 48 visitors.

If you have watched the 2006 Hollywood romantic comedy The Holiday, then you might find similarities between the film’s concept and HomeExchange. In the Nancy Meyers directorial, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, who were tired of their boring lives, decided to swap homes during the Christmas holidays. Soon, their lives change for the better, when they meet the love of their lives during their vacation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here