Is it just us or you to are struggling with the midweek blues? Don’t be sad, it happens to the best of us. Well, well, to lift your mood, we have an electrifying video in the store. No, we aren’t talking about the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu. It’s a video featuring a man dancing to the peppy number O Saki Saki, from the 2019 film Batla House. The track, originally, featured Nora Fatehi. In the clip, it seems that the man is following the adage that when in a mood, dance like no one’s watching. The man is nailing every beat and how. Of course, his special dance performance became an instant hit on social media. Well, not just us, Nora Fatehi was super impressed with his performance. The actress couldn’t stop herself from dropping a handful of heart eyes emoticons in the comments section.

Calling the performance entertaining will be an understatement. From slaying the beats to utilising the dance floor completely, the man’s performance on the chartbuster track is an utmost perfection. The man’s performance impressed several users, who were quick to drop a message in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything About Nepal (@everythingaboutnepal)

The man literally left many stunned with his energy. One user wrote, “Umr kehti hai.. Ab sanjida hua jaaye.. Dil kehta hai.. Thodi nadani or sahi.” Another commented, “Uncle Rock and Everyone is shocked.” People loved his performance to such an extent that a few even claimed that he was better than Nora Fatehi. A user wrote, “Better than Nora Fatehi.” Another commented, “Uncle ne to stage tod diya.” A few claimed that he defied age and wrote, “Nice flexible moves you proved talent don’t ask age.” So far the video collected more than 26 million views.

Last year, a father-daughter duo etched their place amidst the internet’s viral video, after they put on their dancing shoes to groove to Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki. Making his daughter’s wedding day unforgettable, the father truly exhibited some unbeatable moves and won our hearts. Well, they not only just performed together, but the father even pulled out the complex hook step from Nora’s music video. The bride shared the video of her father-daughter dance on her Instagram account with the caption, “Nora Fatehi, he’s coming for your spot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N I S H A K A Y (@anishakula)

The video was shared last year in June, and as of now it has been played more than 17 million times and has garnered over a million likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here