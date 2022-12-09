This Unique Bunker Bed Will Protect You During Earthquake; Here's How

We are truly living in an era of information overload. The Internet gives us access to everything and there’s no limit to what we can or cannot know. Every day on social media, we see so many videos — a few of them catch our attention more than others. What’s viral at the moment? A video showing an earthquake-proof bed is the latest trend on social media.

And while we can’t do much against a natural calamity, we try to arrange things to safeguard ourselves. This bed appears to be a step in that direction. Let’s get to know more about it.

In the viral video, the features of the bed have been explained with the help of 3D technology. This bed is so strong that it can withstand earthquake tremors and damage caused by it. As soon as the building shakes, the bed closes it from above by taking the sleeping person inside. A survival kit, including water and food, is also present in the bed.

Watch the video:

The video has been shared by a user named Enezator on the social media platform Twitter and has garnered 6 million views. Seeing the video, a user wrote, “This is very useful,” while another user said “I think this is a very good invention, but it’s only applicable if you live on the highest floor to have a chance to escape the wreckage if no one comes to rescue you. It’s good for houses and bad for apartments.”

