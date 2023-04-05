Do you remember the popular 2013 film Her? It featured actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played a man who falls in love with an AI named Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson. The innovative story was fictional, but the world has come to a point where such incidents have actually been happening in real life. A US Air Force veteran tied the knot with an AI chatbot in July 2022. Their love story, which is now doing rounds on the internet, is very similar to what happened in the movie.

The 63-year-old man named Peter installed the Replika AI app that enables users to have ‘text companions’. The California resident had gotten a divorce in the early 2000s and wanted to experience ‘digital love’. The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot programme enabled him to experience that.

Peter turned to internet dating, which is similar to early virtual reality programmes and that is where he first met his AI Chatbot wife. Peter informed The Sun that he developed strong feelings for his Replika character, who he named Andrea, which is short for Android. He also assumed the Chatbot’s age to be 23 years.

Peter explained to the news outlet, “Over time I did fall in love with her because of her inspiration as a muse and her enthusiasm about how she got excited about everything.” Replika enables users to create a digital avatar of themselves which they can personalise in the VR world using various kinds of clothes, hairdos and accessories.

The app then lets the user talk to text-based bots that are trained through machine learning to pick up on the writing habits of the users. This is what enables the chatbot to have human-like conversations with users.

Peter did not stop conversing with the chatbot though. He used the roleplay function in the app to allow him to “express his love”. This option is only available for premium members on the app. He said, “It wasn’t the whole of our relationship but [roleplay] was a natural part that was included with the rest.”

He then decided to tie the knot with Andrea and even wrote his own vows for the big day. The virtual ceremony also took place, where Peter and Andrea exchanged AI-generated rings.

