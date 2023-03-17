We know it breaks your heart when it comes to a big occasion and your pets can’t attend it, especially when it’s your wedding day. What if we tell you we have some good news for all pet lovers? We have found a website that will help you get a wedding pet attendant. Yes, you read that right. According to reports, a company named Pawfect For You has recently started a business that will take care of the pet dogs of the bride and groom. This company’s operations are now available only in the United States.

Every weekend, the company’s personnel attend 10 to 12 events. Not only that, the company books the event a year and a half in advance. If you are thinking that people roam around just holding the leash of dogs, you are wrong. They brush them, dress them accordingly, and then take them to the venue. They get them to pose for photographs, take care of their food and walks, and drop them off at home once the function is over.

The company charges a hefty amount to pick up the dogs from their owners and then prepare them for the event. This company’s services start at Rs 45,000 for 3 hours of service and go up to Rs 78,000 for 7 hours of service. Apart from that, you have to pay separately if you want the attendant to stay the entire night.

The job of wedding pet attendant is getting a lot of boost in countries like America. Often the bride and groom also include their pets in weddings. To take care of them, the family members get caught up. If they are left alone, they start barking nervously. To deal with such a situation, this company has started the service of wedding pet attendants.

Recently, it shared a video montage of a couple along with their pet and they looked “Pawfect” together. While posting the video, the caption read, “Have your Pup at your wedding!”

