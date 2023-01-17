This US Man ‘Sharpened’ His Teeth To Scare His Captive, Victim Calls Him 'Monster'

People often transform or change themselves to become better versions of themselves. But a 36-year-old man changed horrifyingly. He transformed himself into a ‘monster’ to scare a woman. The Genesee County Sheriff announced that the man is facing charges in connection with allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for weeks and engaging in human trafficking. The suspect named Michael Anthony Barajas, was arrested after the 20-year-old victim informed the staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan (US) while undergoing emergency treatment on December 8. Sheriff Chris Swanson talked about the incident in a video message posted on Facebook, The Detroit News reported.

The woman revealed that she had been held captive at the suspect’s home since Thanksgiving, 2022. Barajas spotted her after she was kicked out of her apartment and abducted her. He offered her food and shelter, which the woman accepted and then drove to a house where he allegedly locked her inside a room and tied the woman to a bed, Swanson informed.

The sheriff revealed in the video, “This guy used the opportunity to not only sexually assault but have people come over and traffic her as she was tied forcibly to the bed while they assaulted her.” The victim tried to escape from captivity twice but was dragged back each time. The woman informed the authorities that Barajas had filed his teeth to points and forced her to write a letter calling him “Daddy” and threatened her that if she didn’t do everything that she was told to, he would bite her neck and rip out her throat. Swanson was terrified by the woman’s statement and called Barajas a “monster”.

She was freed after being rushed to Hurley and is now safe. Sheriff’s officials and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, found Barajas and raided his home. Prosecutor David Leyton authorised the charges and Barajas was arraigned this week in the 67th District Court in Flint on seven felony counts including human trafficking, assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

