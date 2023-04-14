This US Teenager Can't Retain Memories For More Than Two Hours Because ...

Do you remember the movie Memento, where Guy Pearce plays a man with short-term memory loss? Or closer back home, we have the movie Ghajini, a remake of Memento. Both movies narrated a tragic tale of a man who cannot retain his memories for longer than a few minutes. The very sound of it is unfathomable by many and imagining someone living a life like this sounds gloomy. What if we told you that a teenage woman has been living this way for the last four years?

After a traumatic concussion, a college student from the US named Riley Horner experienced significant memory loss that required her brain to effectively reset itself every two hours. The accident occurred on July 11, 2019; and Riley has been stuck in a time loop since then, waking up each day, thinking it is still July 11, 2019.

On a fateful night, Riley was at a dance in Springfield, Illinois when a guy who was crowd surfing lost balance and landed on her. Riley experienced between 30 and 45 seizures within a short period after leaving the hospital, according to her mother Sarah.

As the 16-year-old woke up the following morning, the horrible events of the day before faded from her memory. She believed it to be June 11 and planned to attend a dance that evening.

Her memories kept returning to that day every two hours in the days that followed. When she realized it wasn’t the date, she would check her phone and discover a never-ending stream of updates in the Notes app, updating her on everything that had occurred since the accident.

Riley’s family spent a long time looking for a physician, who could assist with her medical oddity. They finally found a team in Utah that could identify Riley’s condition through a battery of testing. She had a TBI (traumatic brain injury)and had experienced a serious concussion that earlier examinations had missed. Riley’s capacity for focus, prioritisation, and information storage had been impacted by TBI.

She’s currently undergoing treatment at Cognitive FX, a post-concussion treatment centre in Provo; and although she has not been cured of her TBI, her memories last longer than two hours now. Riley and her family are trying to focus on the small victories, like finishing her first semester with a 4.0, even though she still takes medication for her seizures and will likely never be her former self again.

