This US Woman Alleges Her Husband Faked Own Death To Live With Girlfriend In Mexico

A woman from United States recently made a shocking claim on social media. Anessa Rossii from San Diego, California, claimed on Tik Tok that her husband Tim had faked his death so that he could live with his girlfriend in Mexico. Anessa also said in the video that she had believed about her husband’s demise and even prepared for his final rites. Months later, she was shocked to know that her husband is still alive and living with his girlfriend.

According to Anessa, she was told that Tim had died by suicide five months after they split. She even started funeral arrangements for him. Anessa told users that they had a heated argument over an issue and she was filled with remorse for that. Now, she had got to know about this startling reality.

Even Anessa didn’t come to know about this cover up at the time of Tim’s funeral in Florida.

According to her, she is on bad terms with Tim’s family and they had advised her to not show up at the funeral. They opined that Anessa is in the middle of a divorce with Tim and it would look traumatic if she arrives at the funeral. In another video shared by her on Tik Tok, Anessa claimed that Tim’s parents called her to tell that Tim has taken his life. She said that these lies were exposed when someone informed her via direct messages that Tim is alive. He has been having an affair with a girl for six years now.

Tim has also responded to these allegations in a video shared on Tik Tok and said that he never faked his death. He said that it is the most ridiculous thing he has ever heard in his life. According to Tim, Anessa was not ready to give him divorce and they used to quarrel as well over many issues. Due to these problems, Tim said that he started living away in Mexico. He also said in the video that Anessa had lied about her mother being in a coma for months.

