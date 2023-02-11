ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, could be helping many people write their love letters on Valentine’s Day 2023. The AI tool has been in the headlines for different reasons of late. From clearing medical exams to helping students complete their assignments and dishing out new recipes, ChatGPT seems to be doing all. Now, a new recent survey suggests that 30 per cent of men will be using the AI tool to pen a love letter for February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The number was even higher in the case of Indian men as 62 per cent of the respondents suggested that they were planning to write love letters using ChatGPT.

Titled Modern Love research report, the survey has been conducted with 5,000 participants across nine countries - United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico. The survey questions focused on how AI and the internet are changing love and relationships.

The findings showed that 27 per cent of participants would feel more confident due to the anonymity. Another 21 per cent cited lack of time, and 21 per cent lack of inspiration to write a letter as a reason for using ChatGPT. Of the remaining, 10 per cent of the participants confessed that putting ChatGPT to use will be quicker and easier.

However, 49 per cent felt that finding out that their partner did not write those sweet words would offend them.

McAfee’s study published a love letter and asked adults to identify if it was written by a human or a bot. The study also shows that it is difficult to differentiate between real and fake messages. A majority of 78 per cent of Indians who were a part of the survey failed to identify that the letter was written by AI.

Check out the love letter here-

Google has made writing love letter easier. First Love letter written by ChatGPT👇. Big challenge for girls to make out who has written actually. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gdWviGkdGI— 7nth.Heaven (@PradipG05843542) February 9, 2023

“With the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence, particularly tools such as ChatGPT that anybody with a web browser can access, the chances of receiving machine-generated information are on the rise,” the study quoted Steve Grobman, McAfee Chiet Technology Officer saying. He added a cautionary warning regarding cybercriminals and said, “While some AI use cases may be innocent enough, we know cybercriminals also use AI to scale malicious activity. It’s important to always be on the lookout for tell-tale signs of malicious activity – like suspicious requests for money or personal information”.

What are your thoughts about AI-produced love letters?

