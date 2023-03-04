All the foodies and street food enthusiasts are always looking for their next wonderful meal. In the digital age of Instagram and Twitter, it is not just about how delicious the food tastes but how beautiful it looks on camera. And this artistic street dosa vendor is not only making some crispy dosas but also shaping them into these huge cat shapes. The Twitter user who shared the clip of this Dosa in making wrote that the vendor is a true example of innovative, resilient, and impactful food influencers. For the user, it is India’s street food culture that is so unique and vibrant. They are not just chefs; they are artists who create mouth-watering dishes that not only satisfy your taste buds but also delight your eyes.

I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills. #StreetFood #Arakunomics pic.twitter.com/h7Bvrs5TTJ — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) March 3, 2023

Social media users were wondering how these street vendors can turn simple dishes into works of art. Many were thankful that while this dish was unlike any other in terms of shape, at least it was not taking the route of bizarre food trends. On the other hand, some were offended that the vendor had not cooked the dosa properly. A Twitter user wrote, “As long as it’s not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise, or Oreo, it’s cool.”

As long as it's not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise or Oreo, it's cool.— samar (@yoursamar) March 3, 2023

“Dosa that is not turned and heated on both sides is not at all Dosa. Also, the batter should be always smooth. Unhealthy food and unhealthy ways of preparing food getting more popular these days,” another tweet read.

Dosa that is not turned and heated on both sides is not at all Dosa. Also batter should be always smooth. Unhealthy food and unhealthy ways of preparing food getting more popularity these days.— AnalystKrishna🇮🇳 (@devathikrishna) March 3, 2023

Another user tweeted, “I am not paying double to eat 1/5th more dosa. But if I am with a family with kids, sure hell this is the item to buy as a smile on their face is important. I applaud this thinker. Of all the food in the world, Indian food is not custom made to times yet.”

I am not paying double to eat 1/5th more dosa. But if I am with a family with kids, Sure hell this is the item to buy as smile on their face is important. I applaud this thinker. Of all the food in the world, Indian food is not custom made to times yet.— mythbuster (@Gudimanchi) March 3, 2023

This is not the only unusual dish on the internet that is getting mixed reactions from social media users. In a recent video that has gained quite some intrigue, an Instagram user can be seen preparing Maggi noodles with puffcorn. Not that anyone thought a popular snack made of puffed corn kernels can be added to noodles but the internet is sometimes a strange place. Captioned “Without cheese cheesy Maggi?”, from the get-go, the video began in an unusual way. The user poured in a cup of water before adding a handful of puffcorn. They then proceed to add Maggi to the melted puffcorn mixture, and some other ingredients, and stir it. Once cooked, they show off the cheesy texture.

This bizarre-looking dish has left many viewers scratching their heads.

