This Vet Crawled into a Cage to Catch a Leopard; Here's What Happened Next

What would be your first thought if you were in a cage with an alive leopard? “Pure adrenaline rush!" said the 31-year-old vet in Mangaluru who was in this position this Sunday (12-02-2023). A leopard missed its way and landed in a 25 feet deep well near a house in Nidodi village off Kateel which is 35 km from Mangaluru, Karnataka. The forest department was informed immediately and they tried everything possible to get the cat out of the well but it all went in vain.

When they tried to pump the water out, the one-year-old female leopard turned aggressive and began growling. They were then forced to stop the operation and 2 days passed by.

The forest department then called the Chitte Pili rescue centre headed by veterinary couple Dr Yashaswi Naravi and Dr

Meghana Pemmiah. On receiving the call at around 9.30 am on Sunday, the team reached the spot where the leopard was still present.

Since all other tactics tried by the forest department failed, Dr Meghana decided to try a daredevilry act. She got into a closed cage with the necessary equipment. The cage was lowered into the well.

“There were many factors that I had already thought of. Since I was in a cage, the leopard couldn’t attack me easily. Also, it was hungry and dehydrated for 2 days and hadn’t moved from its place at all. When I first saw it, it was continuously growling but also was very comfortable in a cosy spot inside the well. She just didn’t want to come out” Dr Meghana said.

The vet then aimed and shot the sedatives. Within 15 minutes, the leopard was unconscious. Then began the actual adventure. She had to haul the leopard into the cage which was no mean feat. A local youth climbed down the well and helped her pull the cat inside the cage that she was in. Once the youth climbed back up, the cage was pulled with Dr Meghana and the leopard in it.

The entire operation went on for about 2 hours. The cat was kept on observation for some time and has been released back to the forest safely.

