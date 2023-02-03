CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » BUZZ » This Video Of A Pakistani Man Grooving To Popular Bollywood Songs Is Viral
1-MIN READ

This Video Of A Pakistani Man Grooving To Popular Bollywood Songs Is Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 13:19 IST

Delhi, India

Several social media users showed their love and appreciation in the comment section.

Several social media users showed their love and appreciation in the comment section.

The man in the video can be seen dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s songs Bang Bang and Jai Jai Shivshankar.

A viral video of a Pakistani man grooving to popular Bollywood songs is taking the Internet by storm. In the clip shared on Instagram, the man is seen dancing to actor Hrithik Roshan’s songs Bang Bang and Jai Jai Shivshankar. His energetic and amazing dance moves became an instant hit and made him an Internet sensation overnight. The man’s energetic and power-packed moves will surely hook you to this clip.

The youngster looks dapper in a black kurta as he dances his heart out to the Bollywood songs. In the video, the man can be seen dancing enthusiastically as a crowd surrounds him. It appears like he is performing in a wedding or sangeet ceremony. As soon as he starts shaking his leg to the famous songs, the crowd starts cheering him.

Several social media users showed their love and appreciation in the comment section. One user wrote, “Amazing dance performance. Sending all the love to you”. Another commented, “Favourite person. Nice Steps”. This person said, “Lovely choreography and song choice”. Some others have commented with heart and fire emojis on the post.

Earlier, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha ruled the dance floor with her amazing performance on the famous song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. trending
  3. viral video
first published:February 03, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 13:19 IST
Read More