This Video Of Chimpanzee Hugging Lion Cubs Will Make You Go Aww

A chimpanzee and a lion cub cuddling, hugging and playing together is not a usual sight on the Internet. But this clip from Miami stole all the limelight on social media for featuring an absolutely adorable moment between these two animals. The video is so cute that it will surely bring a wide smile to your face. The video came to light after a worker at Miami’s Zoological Wildlife Foundation, Landon Scherr, shared it on his Instagram account. While sharing the video, Landon wrote in the caption, “Throwback to Limbani the Chimpanzee meeting lion cubs!” The now-viral video clip opens with Landon holding Limbani in his arms. The Zoo worker can be heard saying, “Guys, today we are going to be introducing Limbani the chimpanzee to our new-born lion cubs.”

Next, the video shows two lion cubs playing with a soft toy, when Limbani enters the room. Overjoyed and overwhelmed, Limbani simply embraces the little cubs in his arms and starts pampering them. One can see a big smile on the chimpanzee’s face which gives a glance at his happiness after meeting the beautiful cubs. From pampering them to rubbing their bellies and hugging them, the Chimpanzee showed his affection for the cubs in the most precious way. The cubs, on the other hand, also appear very comfortable with the chimpanzee in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANDON SCHERR (@landonscherr)

The clip is so cute that it will make you go aww. Landon Scherr shared the video with Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason being played as the background music.

The video was successful in getting the attention of the English singer, who in the comments section expressed how “honoured” he felt to witness his song being used for an adorable moment. Calum Scott commented, “Honoured that my song is the soundtrack to this!!”

Apart from Calum, several users acknowledged the post and lauded Limbani’s behaviour around the cubs. A user commented, “This turned my day around. How did humans stray so far from this? Humanity…? No. Natural, loving, kind instinct. There’s got to be another word for it… it’s in this video.” Another commented, “Limbani knows how to behave and give love, more than a lot of humans I know. He’s a good boi!”

So far, the video has been played more than 12 million times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here