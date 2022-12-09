This Video of Friends Singing Doraemon Theme Song on a Bus Will Take You Back in Time

Did you watch Doraemon while growing up? If yes, then this recent video which is going viral might take you on a nostalgic trip. The clip features a group of friends travelling in a bus and singing the Hindi version of Doraemon’s theme song. Along with the video, the digital content creator Priyadarshan articulated, “What a nostalgia. Go and recreate this with your gang.”

The video begins with a group of friends having a gala time while singing the Hindi theme song of Doraemon with immense fervour. They also played the song in the background during their road trip. Priyadarshan penned a text over the video, which read, “Yes, it’s 2022 and we are still obsessed with this song.” And we bet, you will end up watching the video more than once.

The video has amassed a massive engagement so far. It has obtained a whopping 7.1 million views since the time it was shared. Several social media users bombarded the comment section to express their nostalgia.

One Instagram user wrote, “Love love love yrrrrr purane din yaad aa gye. When we came from school, we used to sit down to watch TV and watch only Doraemon while eating.” Another user commented, “Mai abhi bhi Doraemon, Shinchan, Oggy, zig, and sharko dekhti hon waise to age me 22 hon lekin dil se abhi bhi bachchi he hon mai.” A third user penned, “Ky Din te Yaar Ho Bhi .. Doraemon, Ky Maja Aati ti Us time. Ab Bade ho gaye to Ab Vo din Aayd aate ye.. My Favourite Doraemon. Waa Yaar.” Take a look at the video here.

Did this viral video take you back in time? Let us know about your favourite childhood memory associated with Doraemon in the comments section.

