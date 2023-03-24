Mie goreng, a style of stir-fried noodle dish, is often enjoyed by a majority of households in Indonesia. However, a food vendor has experimented with its traditional ingredients by including two cones of vanilla ice cream in the recipe. The video of him making the bizarre food has now gone viral on social media, leaving all noodles lovers uncomfortable. In the clip, the chef adds the ice cream cones in what appears to be hot oil to melt them completely. The next step is to add yellow cooked noodles to the wok to coat them entirely in the vanilla flavour.

Lastly, the chef uses chili sauce along with a dash of what appears to be salt and mixes them evenly to serve it on a china dish. The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogger who called the noodle ice cream “unique." His caption, when loosely translated to English, read, “In this recipe, fried noodles are cooked with ice cream cones and chili sauce. The savory taste of vanilla ice cream combined with noodles is interesting to try. Who has tried this?” Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDRE SARWONO (@makanterusss)

This Indonesian recipe, which is also sold across continents, is one of the go-to options for many people when they crave street food. Hence, this experimental noodle ice cream has left a barrage of users disgusted and shocked. Though mie goreng comes in various flavours, the inclusion of ice cream is not going down well with foodies.

Several users have filled the comment section criticizing the bizarre recipe, a user wrote, “How to make rat kill at home,” and another commented, “There is a separate kind of punishment in hell for this.” One more joined, “Bro got me on psychotic medications after this.”

Meanwhile, a user added, “That was extremely painful to watch,” A section of the internet also alluded to funny anecdotes about the food-making. A user demanded to send the chef to, “Jail, right now.” Another wrote it is, “Time to leave the earth.” One more said, “Thanos was right.”

Traditionally, mie goreng is made with thin yellow noodles which are stir-fried in cooking oil with shallots, garlic, and meat like chicken and beef with veggies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here