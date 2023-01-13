This Video Of Zaouli Mask Dance, A Traditional African Form, Will Leave You Speechless

Social media keeps us connected with the outside world. It often enables us to witness different cultures and rituals. One can sit in their home in Delhi and explore a cultural tradition of Africa, they never knew existed. One such video, showing the Zaouli mask dance, has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows a man performing the traditional dance of the Guro people of central Ivory Coast, Western Africa. The long caption reveals a lot about the dance. It says that the dance is so difficult that it’s deemed as “the most impossible dance in the world”. It further reads, “It is said to have inspired Michael Jackson’s legendary dance moves and was added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2017.”

In the clip, one can see the man donning a Zaouli mask and dancing effortlessly. While the dance may look easy, the caption suggests that it requires several years of practice to do it so efficiently. The caption further mentioned that this dance, which was created in the 1950s, is always performed by men who spend several years practising and perfecting their moves. This is the reason why they can perform them even in flip flops without any mistakes.

The video of the Zaouli dance has gone viral on Instagram. People were astonished to see the dance and shared their views on the comment section. A user wrote, “That’s crazy how his upper body doesn’t move at all even though his legs are bouncing! Such control.” A second user commented – “I wonder how many people saw this video and instantly stood up to see if this was really impossible or not. (Yes, I tried. It’s impossible)”.

