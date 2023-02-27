Running out of toilet paper can become someone’s worst nightmare but not for this woman who roots for reusable toilet cloth. In a viral TikTok clip, the woman explains how she uses pieces of cut-up old pyjamas effectively to lessen the ‘ick’ factor revolving around the technique, as per LadBible. The video begins with the mom introducing the term family cloth, “I don’t know who came up with the term family cloth, but it is an unfortunate name for cloth toilet paper," said she. The woman then displays her toilet set up for internet users to get a clear understanding of the process.

She added, “Let me show you the setup in my home to hopefully help remove some of the ‘ick’ factors. This is the toilet in our upstairs bathroom, primarily used by my husband and me." Pointing out to a basket placed just above the toilet seat, the mom said, “This is a basket of clean wipes - mostly flannel cut from old Christmas pyjamas.” After using the washroom, she uses the wipes inside to bucket to pat her clean and dry, from where the pieces of clothes go to a separate dustbin.

All the wipes are then washed up in the laundry only to get reinstated in the basket again. “When I use the bathroom, I let the bidet do all the heavy lifting, pat dry with a clean wipe and then put the used wipe in this bin, which will eventually go into the laundry,” she explained. The mom admitted it would be disgusting to use the wipes for multiple bathroom sessions hence she makes it a point to clean them after a single use. Using a family cloth is her personal preference as she feels it is sturdier and softer on her lower back. But that isn’t the case with her partner, “But my husband is not a fan so we also keep regular toiler paper,” she concluded.

The video has reportedly received wide criticism online. Previously, a similar TikTok clip about how to use non-paper toilet wipes did not go down well with many. The user who shared the video expressed, “If I saw this in someone’s house, I would leave and never come back.” Watch the clip here:

If i saw this in someone’s house, i would leave and never come back. pic.twitter.com/8e8e7l4HLo— 💕 Doll Face ✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) August 13, 2022

The video begins with a girl giving out instructions about how to use the wipes properly. The first step is to, “Pull one piece and fold it in thirds,” she says before adding it works better when used with water. After using one wipe, you must fold it inward and then store it in a wet bag or basket. Give it a machine wash, re-roll, or fold the wipes again for re-use.

Would you give family cloth a try?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here