This Woman's Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Something That Netizens Agree With

Watching a movie in the cinema hall offers a different experience altogether. However, in a few states, the cost of a ticket has only become expensive with time. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Radhika Santhanam shared how movie ticket prices in Mumbai are ridiculous. Narrating her own experience, she said that as a Chennai girl, “I’m so used to paying Rs. 150-200 for a ticket, the thought of paying Rs. 600-1500 for an evening show horrifies me." She further said, “Add popcorn and drinks to the cost and watching a movie is truly an expensive affair these days."

Since uploaded, her tweet has gone viral and many can relate to her. The tweet has nearly 40K views.

“I hear you. I don’t end up paying so much for movie tickets in Bombay because I usually watch them in single screen cinemas or compare prices across places and look for the cheapest shows. Tickets at Movietime cost me less than Inox and PVR," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Its the real estate cost packed into the ticket. I’m sure there are older theatres (typically single screen) charging far less than the newer mall multi-screens. This is certainly true in Pune, and perhaps Mumbai as well."

One Twitter user wrote, “Idk this might be an unpopular opinion but watching a movie on your laptop/tab in the comfort of your comfy bed & wrapped blanket with your fav food is way better."

