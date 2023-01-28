Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback with ‘Pathaan’ has ushered in hopes that there has been no love lost between Bollywood and fans. Who better to bring hope than the King of Hearts? SRK is not the phenomenon he is just due to his acting performances, his IRL charm, wit and honesty has remained fresh even though his audiences have changed down the generations.

With ‘Pathaan’ sweeping the box office, a Twitter user called Rudrani has shared a story of when she met Shah Rukh as a child and it shows a wholesome glimpse of the man behind the glitz of stardom. Her meeting with SRK happened in 2001, when the actor was in Kolkata for ‘Asoka’.

Rudrani was a 6th grader and volunteering for a newspaper. Among a crowd of prominent journalists and against all odds, SRK agreed to do an interview with her and he did it for a whole 45 minutes! “We stumbled in. There he was, busily typing away on a communicator! He looked at us, smiled and said ‘first of all, you two must tell me your names’. Hah! He spoke to us at length about his life, treated us like peers, and apologised every time his phone rang," Rudrani wrote.

“SRK was humble, soft spoken and funny throughout that interview. And we were ickle children with many journalists waiting outside. He spoke to us for 45 minutes!! His team was annoyed but we couldn’t care less," she added.

Even though a lot has changed in Kolkata since 2001, the Shah Rukh fandom has not receded. Some SRK fans in Kolkata took things a notch higher with their celebration on the streets and a video of it has gone viral. It was shared on Twitter by Zee News journalist Pooja Mehta.

The SRK fans took a jumbo garlanded poster of ‘Pathaan’ and mounted it on a horse carriage. They took out a procession with the poster and a whole pipe band played in accompaniment, the whole thing resembling something like a wedding procession.

