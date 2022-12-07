This Young Delhi Boy is The 'Real Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' Ambassador, Here's Proof

You must have seen people throwing food wrappers in the middle of the street or accidentally dropping their food and not caring to pick it up. While we think it’s the duty of cleaners, a school student, in a now-viral LinkedIn post, is leading by example as he cleaned his own food mess. The inspiring act from the Delhi metro throws light on an individual’s responsibility towards cleanliness as well as the nation’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A LinkedIn photo, which resurfaced on the internet, showcased how a young boy cleaned the floor of a Delhi metro after he mistakenly spilt his tiffin box. The pictures were shared by a LinkedIn user, who goes by the name of Ashu Singh. Going by the post, a young boy was travelling in Delhi metro and in a bid to take out his water bottle from his bag, he ended up spilling his tiffin on the floor. While usually, people wouldn’t bother, the young man tore out a page from one of his notebooks to pick up all the food from the floor. This wasn’t it. Further, he took his handkerchief and even wiped the floor.

Referring to him as the “real brand ambassador of swachh bharat mission”, Ashu Singh narrated the whole incident in his LinkedIn post. He wrote: "In Delhi Metro, a young boy, who was sitting with plugged earphones was taking out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell, and all his lunch spilled onto the floor. The boy tore out a page from one of his notebooks and picked up all the food from the floor. He then took his handkerchief and wiped the floor clean, exactly as it was before the spillage.”

The post, which was shared on Sunday morning, has so far clocked over 69 thousand likes and 700 comments. Many lauded the young man for his act. “He was raised right,” a user said. While another wrote, “perfect example of ethics.” “He will do well in life. His attitude will take him places,” a third remarked. “Really nice”, “appreciated”, “great job”, and “wow”, were some other reactions to the post.

